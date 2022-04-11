Selena Gomez's bubblegum pink Mango dress and jacket set is perfect to wear for desk to dinner

Selena Gomez put her fresh new hairdo on full display when she stepped out to promote the second season of her show, Only Murders in the Building. The singer turned actress who cut her hair short and shared a picture of her new summer haircut showed off her short well-styled bob at the event.

Gomez walked the red carpet of Deadline's Contenders Television event in a bubblegum pink mini straight-fitting dress. The tweed dress featured cut-outs at her waist and ended high above her knees. She was styled by celebrity stylist Kate Young for the event who topped off Sel's red carpet look with a structured cropped jacket featuring black statement buttons and front pockets.

To accessorise, a pair of pointed black pumps from Christian Louboutin and chunky gold hoop earrings rounded off her look.

Selena's freshly cut hair was styled into fuss-free waves with her bangs covering up her forehead. Defined cat eyes, pink cheeks that matched her outfit and glossy pink lips completed the Lose You To Love Me singer's look who was joined by her co-star Martin Short on the red carpet.

We loved the 29-year-old brunette's spring-ready look that's perfect to take from desk to dinner. Her cropped jacket added a formal touch to the outfit and can be taken off for a more casual dinner look.

What are your thoughts on Selena Gomez's bubblegum pink Mango outfit? Love it or hate it? Comment below and let us know.

