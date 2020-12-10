Selena Gomez's GLAM looks from her upcoming film are giving us MAJOR winter outfit inspiration 

The actress has been filming for her upcoming film Only Murders in the Building, and has been giving us major winter outfit goals. Take a look at her colourful chic outfits.

While the whole world is still reeling and healing from the pandemic, everybody is slowly getting back on their toes, stars included! Selena Gomez stepped out to begin shooting again for her next film Only Murders in the Building, in New York City with Steve Martin and Martin Short. The actress and singer was photographed in two vibrant-hued outfits while filming in NYC.

In character, Selena Gomez gave us major winter style inspiration in a bright yellow knit sweater styled with plaid formal pants. A faux fur mustard yellow jacket topped off her look. Deep, berry-hued boots, a backpack, a yellow beanie that matched her sweater and loads of accessories including red headphones, gold hoop earrings, sunglasses and stacked up gold necklaces completed her bright and cosy winter look on set.

The actress then changed into a bright red jumpsuit with a silver zip up and a tie at her waist. She topped this off with a beige teddy coat and tan boots. A neon green mask and her hair styled into loose waves completed her look.

Sel was spotted the next day as well in the same yellow outfit, but this time instead of a mustard yellow faux fur coat, she sported a cream teddy number over herself to keep warm.

We are taking notes from Selena's look on how to pull off chic and bright winter outfits. What are your thoughts on her look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :Getty Images

