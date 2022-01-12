Selena Gomez's winter style game is on fleek: 8 Times she showed us how to do cosy chic style right

A style inspiration ever since she was a teenager, Selena Gomez is someone we all grew up and evolved with. Her music and acting struck a chord with fans and since then she has only forayed into more sections. Today, she is also a producer and a beauty mogul with her makeup line!

The Rare singer has also won hearts with her exceptional sense of style. Be it her sleek red carpet looks or chic street style outfits, she's pulled them all off. One thing we still can't get enough of is Selena's winter looks. From thick jackets to sweater dresses and co-ord sets, she's done it all and we're taking inspiration now that the temperatures are dipping!

When she was spotted shooting for her show, Only Murders in the Building, Selena looked like the ultimate millennial in a bright yellow top she styled with a pair of gingham pants. To keep cosy, a mustard yellow faux fur jacket, yellow beanie and maroon boots were enough. Over this, she sported a pair of sunglasses and headphones as she strutted the streets.

Pulling off bright colours exceptionally well, Selena then slipped into a Fuschia pink jumpsuit. A comfortable oversized teddy coat and a pair of thick boots accessorised her look and kept her warm in between shots.

For days that aren't so cold, Selena likes to look chic and keep it comfortable in a pair of wide-legged jeans and a simple tank top. What keeps her warm on such days is a thick blazer that can be slipped off when you're indoors and the temperature is high. A pair of statement gold hoop earrings accessorised her look while her hair was pulled up into a sleek bun.

A look that can easily be worn from desk to dinner, is Selena's neutral-tone sweater paired with skinny blue jeans. She kept it simple and classy with a pair of black pumps and her hair styled into a messy bun.

Hopping on to the coordinated set trend, Sel kept it cosy in a grey tweed set which featured an oversized button-up shirt paired with matching pants. A pair of comfortable white sneakers, burgundy lips to give her outfit a wintery touch and face-framing bangs completed her winter look.

But the 29-year-old American singer's closet isn't just full of pants. She's time and again showed us how to sport dresses even in winter. Opting for a more edgy look, Sel threw on a full-sleeve animal printed jumper dress with a high neck. She styled this over a pair of black pantyhose and black suede boots that kept her toasty.

On warmer days Selena even ditched the pantyhose! She rocked a striped sweater dress with an off-shoulder pattern over a pair of black boots. Her freshly cropped locks were styled in a sleek, poker-straight manner and we are all set to recreate this look from head-to-toe this winter.

For a more sleek and chic look, Sel slipped into a maxi bodycon number with full sleeves and a geometric pattern in white running through the centre. The bodycon fit hugged the star's curves and showed off her hourglass figure well. Her blonde locks were pulled back into a sleek ponytail with a face-framing strand left loose to complete this sleek winter-ready look for when you need to head out.

Which of Selena's winter looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

