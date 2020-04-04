Sergio Rossi, the legendary Italian shoe designer dies due to Coronavirus

The renowned footwear designer, Sergio Rossi passes away because of Coronavirus in Cesena, Italy.

The Coronavirus pandemic is slowly and steadily affecting a lot of famous people around the globe with Prince Charles topping the list. While the pandemic has led to numerous fatal cases, the recent one has left the fashion industry in shock.

The famous Italian shoe makes, Sergio Rossi died at the age of 84 and the cause of his passing away may be due to complications with the Coronavirus. The footwear designer was definitely a legendary one with designers such as Versace, Azzedine Alaïa and Dolce & Gabbana using his shoes and footwear designs in their collections. Not just that, famous celebrities like Ariana Grande and Rihanna have shown their love for his shoes on multiple occasions. Ariana’s signature look of an oversized hoodie and high-ponytail is never complete with his thigh-high boots.

While he was creating what we’d like to call, ‘pieces of art’, according to his brand’s Chief Executive, Riccardo Sciutto, his true intention was to not create an accessory but an extension to legs that women would love to wear. He did not stop until he thought every shoe was perfect which is why his designs have now become iconic.

Having learnt the art of shoemaking from his father, Rossi started selling his designs in shop in 1966 and later launched his namesake brand in 1968. Later in 1999, the Sergio Rossi brand was sold to the Gucci group which is now known as Kering which is one of the largest luxury conglomerates in the world. Kering then sold the brand to a European investment house - Investindustrial in 2015.

Considering his iconic work, this has to be one of the greatest losses of the fashion industry.

