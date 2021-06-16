Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan's Couple Style: 7 Times we couldn't take our eyes off the King and his Queen

Who better to take style inspiration from than the Baadshah of Bollywood and his glamorous queen? Here are our favourite style moments of the sizzling couple.

One of Bollywood's favourite and most stylish couple has to be and . The duo has been setting couple goals ever since they tied the knot back in 1991 and are now stronger than ever together. With three kids - Aryan, Suhana and Abram, their family is now complete.

While SRK rules our screens, Gauri rules the home and has her own established interior decor business as well! Together, they make one strong power couple.

For a red carpet event, Gauri took centre stage in a stunning midnight blue gown with a knot-style waist and a shimmery leather pattern on top. Smokey eyes and her hair styled into glossy curls made for a show-stopping look.

Beside her, SRK kept it simple and classy in a black tuxedo and a pocket square that matched his wife's outfit.

At a reception, both King Khan and his Queen put their most glamorous desi foot forward. He looked handsome in a white sherwani with white embroidery all over while Gauri Khan picked a grey sequin embellished saree with a feather-detailed blouse. They made for one glamorous duo in as they posed for the paps.

Most times, SRK and Gauri coordinate their looks. Sometimes, they both make it a point to stand out in polar opposite shades. Case in point, this white lehenga with a bustier-style blouse and organza dupatta that Gauri wore next to SRK who kept it simple in a crisp black sherwani and dhoti pants.

The duo have also made headlines when they walked on International red carpets together. For one event, the Baadshah of Bollywood played it safe in a simple black suit while Gauri opted for an animal printed strapless satin dress with a sparkly drape.

For an awards show, SRK kept it formal in a metallic blazer and black shirt and pants. Gauri looked her elegant best in a simple white chiffon saree with a halter-neck style blouse. Her hair styled into glossy waves and glowing makeup completed her look.

SRK and Gauri even walked the red carpet at the Golden Globe awards! Staying true to her desi roots, Gauri picked out a shimmery sequin saree and styled her hair into classic curls. Beside her, SRK looked handsome in a black suit paired with a classic white shirt.

Who says the couple only look appropriate for red carpets? For lower profile events, the duo have proved that dressing down comes just as easily to them. While heading out of a venue, the duo looked adorable, deep in conversation and hands interlocked. Gauri sizzled in a black sequin dress while SRK kept it casual in jeans, a tee and a tan jacket, making for a rugged look.

We love how the two perfectly complement each other's sense of style! What are your thoughts on their couple style? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria, Ananya to Katrina Kaif: When EVERY celeb was obsessed with shimmery silver bodycon mini dresses

Share your comment ×