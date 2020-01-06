Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan’s EXPENSIVE New Years Eve dress is worth your annual salary

Suhana Khan dons a very expensive Balmain dress and it is worth a beginner’s annual salary. Check it out

In Bollywood, star kids become immensely popular ever since their birth and Taimur Ali Khan is one of the biggest examples of it. While the little munchkin is getting popular for his cute looks, there are a plethora of other star kids who also have been making headlines. From son, to ’s son, to Boney Kapoor’s daughter, each of them is getting papped and popular among the youths.

While this is the case, SRK’s daughter, is no less and there are always headlines about the 19-year-old star kid from her whereabouts to even her selfies. This time around, the star kid’s ensemble is what caught our attention. In a series of pictures that features her with a group of friends and family, Ms Khan is seen wearing a one-shouldered dress by Balmain.

The dress featured a dragon patchwork that ran along the sides of the dress to the head showing up on the shoulders. The patchwork featured crystal and diamond embellishments that served as a statement element. While the dress was a solid one and clearly had our heart, we looked it up on the internet only to find out that it is worth USD 5658 which is almost worth INR 4,07,408.82.

Clearly, the price did seem to surprise us but after all, she is a star kid and with a dad like Shah Rukh Khan, who wouldn’t want to indulge in some retail therapy?

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :farfetch

