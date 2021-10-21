Shahid Kapoor to Kartik Aaryan: 6 Celebs who will inspire you to invest in bandhgalas this festive season

Enough of talking about sarees, lehengas or anarkalis, enough deciding what ladies are gonna wear. Since the festive season is already here and Diwali is just a week away, we are here to teach the men how to embrace the bandhgala to give a serious competition to the ladies. Although fashion can sometimes be exhausting, if you are all about style and comfort, this ethnic outfit is just the right pick for you.

To influence you more, our Bollywood men can give you some style tips in dressing up making your ethnic game stronger. So working as your reference guide, we have again procured a list of all the handsome hunks in tinsel town. Let's not waste any more time and take a look.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor may not pull off many successful stints at the box office, but his style game is always on point. For cousin Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding, Arjun had to look dapper as the brother of the bride. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor wore Raghavendra Rathore's blue kurta and a sleeveless bandhgala jacket with a cream pocket square that he paired with cream pants. Tan brown shoes and silver aviators looked dapper on her.

Shahid Kapoor

For Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding, Shahid looked like the forever handsome guy that we will continue to crush on in a golden bandhgala kurta that had black floral prints all over it. If you want to try out florals, this might be the right pick for you. The Kabir Singh actor teamed his outfit with black trousers and black shoes.

Varun Dhawan

If you want a burst of colour, Varun Dhawan's mustard yellow bandhgala will be the right choice for you. Varun can pull off anything from casual tees to kurtas, but our vote goes to his ethnic style. He wore a yellow silk shirt underneath that he layered with brown pants. A pair of sleek sunnies and back-brushed hair was enough to complete this Manish Malhotra number.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra is undoubtedly one of the most good-looking actors in Bollywood today and with the recent success of Shershaah, he has revived his acting career as well. His fashion choices are noteworthy too. For Armaan Jain's wedding reception, Sidharth went all black in a black kurta and pyjama with a bandhgala jacket by Manish Malhotra.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik may have stolen a billion hearts with his monologues but his fashion picks are worth drooling over. For HT's Most Stylish Awards, Kartik donned a black bandhgala with glittery leaf printed designs from the shelves of Manish Malhotra. Clubbing it with white pants and polished black shoes Kartik looked oh-so stunning.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger is considerably known for his extremely fit physique but if he wants he can turn your ethnic inspiration as well. For a Diwali party, Tiger went all-white with a cream coloured bandhgala with matching pants and tan brown Oxford shoes.

So want to try out bandhgalas yet? Which is your favourite? Tell us in the comments.

