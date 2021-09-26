Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan to Rahul Vaidya: Who was your BEST DRESSED celeb from the past week?

Sunday calls for all chill moments and what we bring to you every weekend is just that and a little more memories that are worth being pinned in your stylebook. We’ve combed through the past week’s celeb photo gallery only to pick up some dapper looks put on display by men. We noted the vibe to casual chic and quick to fall in love with.

There’s no such thing as hard-to-please athleisure wear when you know how to look every bit the fashionable person. Forever the one to choose the stylish route, Rahul Vaidya was seen in Castletown green co-ords. The celeb who made it to the finalists' list of the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was seen with his wife Disha Parmar at the airport all ready to hit the Maldives. He donned a hooded sweatshirt with embroidery and clubbed it with sweatpants. The famed face chose a Gucci bag as his luxe travel accessory. His Louis Vuitton brown sneakers, circular-shaped white sunglasses, and a silver neck chain with double pendants looked extremely perfect.

The Love Aaj Kal actor is an official lover of relaxed fits like sweatshirts and t-shirts. Don’t we all see how often he takes these out? Kartik Aaryan effortlessly kept it comfortable as he threw over a crew-neck tee with prints in pink. He left it untucked and proved that one’s style can be cool at all times. The starlet teamed the red number with blue denim pants and cobalt blue sneakers. We spotted a white mask too!

Back with a Maldives state of mind, returned from the beach-destination to the Mumbai airport with Bebo and little Taimur Ali Khan. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor was seen in an Olympic blue t-shirt and his ever-favourite hue, white that stepped into his travel look via trousers. He further upped his handsome look with a white mask, black-framed sunnies, accessories, and royal-looking suede mojaris.

No matter what your day looks like, the best time to call for prints is as soon as possible if looking handsome is on your mind. The Kabir Singh donned a chest-baring blue striped shirt which he styled by rolling up his sleeves. wore this collared number with grey cargo pants and black polished shoes. He had a black mask on that looked well put with his footwear.

’s gym looks are unmissable. The Coolie No. 1 actor partnered his Reebok black shorts with a grey hooded jacket that bore typography in white. Going all sporty and fuss-free, his OOTN didn’t disappoint with black shoes. If you are a cyclist or a caffeine fanatic, you know this look can serve you nicely!

