Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan to Ranveer Singh: Who was your BEST DRESSED actor from the week?

It's hard for us to pass a Sunday without talking about the ritual. We call this the best time to invite cool outfits to your closet and make a few rewarding tweaks. Love it or hate it, updating your game can never do you bad. The best time is always now to do something new is the style mantra we have in mind today and everyday. Below lies an edit of references served by Bollywood men who made every outfit look the best with a dashing flair. Take a look!

Vicky Kaushal

Ah, can we just hop back to Valentine's day? This makes us miss our partner majorly! Looking as adorable as always, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were together spotted at the airport. The duo twinned in blue causal outfits, the Sardar Udham actor opted for a camo printed jacket and styled it with a white tee and blue jeans. Wrap it up with shoes that match and help you slay.

Shahid Kapoor

If you're not one for a sporty look, think again. Shahid Kapoor's date night twinning look with Mira Rajput Kapoor has us swooning big time. The star wore a crew-neck Balenciaga oversized shirt and clubbed it with white joggers. His silver and red shoes or black-framed spectacles? Tell us what has your vote?

Ranbir Kapoor

Dapper dude in Dior! Meet perfection in this grey co-ordinated look. Ranbir Kapoor's look is a lesson on what a minimalist airport style should entail. The turtleneck zipper jacket looks complete with joggers. A baseball cap and sneakers are just as awesome to finish up a look.

Kartik Aaryan

Why settle with a regular look when you can quirk up your style? Here's an infinitely chic look from Kartik Aaryan who brightened up his airport game with a red bomber jacket, graphic printed t-shirt and distressed denim. Call it well put with a weekender bag, sunnies and sports shoes.

Ranveer Singh

Another night, another punched up look by Ranveer Singh (Drool max). The 36-year-old brought a little detail of love with this white t-shirt and nailed it with red tracks. Ah, he doesn't like a look without a bucket hat and here's proof. Neon green offbeat sunnies and sport shoes also made to his look. All heart for bringing the taste of summer, isn't it?

Saif Ali Khan

A semi-formal look in its true chic form. Swear by a blue shirt, roll its sleeves up and ace it with blue distressed jeans. Brownie points for Saif Ali Khan's summer style shot with espadrilles.

Which actor's look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

