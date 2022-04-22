Shahid Kapoor's promotional looks for Jersey are a hot damn blast of co-ord sets

It's that day of the week when a new movie maketh to the theatres. Jersey is finally live, guys! Starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, if you're a sports lover at heart and religiously never wish to miss a single cricket match, get yourself ready to be hooked for almost three hours for there's some healthy emotional baggage you'd love to carry from this movie. But, isn't it just as amazing when a film is well-promoted with much zeal and confidence? That's where outfits play a magical card that makes it all a part of many-a-conversations.

Here's how Celebrity Stylist, Anisha Jain and the 41-year-old teamed up to take us on this movie's promotional style journey.

Back to blue is such a mood. Clad like its suave in Rajesh Pratap Singh's Indigo block-printed Katwara suit set, it was clubbed with a shirt that had prints from stripes, polka dots, to checkered. Slip-on and tinted sunglasses rounded up his OOTD.

Colour-blocking, but make it classic and right. Shahid aced his boss man look in S&N by Shantnu Nikhil structured colour-block jacket and straight-fit ivory trousers. Beneath this, he wore a silk shirt and had his look completed with Saint Laurent's black glossy boots.

The father-of-two is all about a cool style. Agreed? There he goes again by the beach dressed in a Dior printed bomber jacket and a white shirt tucked inside black trousers. He booted up with Escaro Royalé 's formal shoes.

How to bring back a classic combo, you ask? 101 lessons are right here. He rocked a long knee-length jacket that entailed stripes which was topped off over monochrome fits and Shahid looked handsome with black sunnies and glossy boots.

When colours are seeking attention this season, is saying no an option? Of course, not! Go for a very-summery game with this coordinated three-piece suit set from AK-OK. He wore this Anamika Khanna creation with combat boots.

Slaying in suede and how! He looked winter-ready with this green safari utility jacket from Karrtik D which was brought together with casuals. Brown suede boots and transparent sunnies had his OOTD look spot-on.

Are you a kurta boy? Here's the dashing spin you need. Shahid's monochrome look consisted of a J\ohn Varvatos ivory bomber jacket and a kurta set from Bohame. He wore lace-up suede combat boots and sunnies to rock it all.

Beige'in it right! Say perfect date-night look with a utility jacket and cargo pants. The star wore it over a grey striped printed shirt.

It's safe to declare that stripes are Shahid's favourite. We love the show, can't complain. Behold another mind-blowing coordinated shirt and straight-fit trousers in shades of blue, green, and white from Saaksha & Kinni.

When your pantsuit game needs a pick-me-up. Here are some colours that will treat you to a spectacular look. The Suneet Varma blazer had colourful embroidery and was teamed with the black shirt and trousers. He looked debonair as his cool formal look was accessorised like a pro.

Move aside, regular kurtas. We found the one that has our hearts right now. He took the blue route ahead with an embroidered kurta and wide-legged trousers. This was styled up with black sunnies and embellished shoes.

Lemon green, say summer we love you. He got his casual look mastered with a printed bomber jacket that was put on a shirt. Ah, brb, we're drooling! Shahid's OOTD was finished off with a shirt and blue Replay India denim pants.

T-shirts have a message for you: Shop till you drop. This one isn't the regular though. The ribbed number came with a V-neck zipper collar and custom-made black trousers from NM Design Studio. He wore his semi-formal look with sunnies and black Oxford shoes.

If you're a fan who understands the concept of 'There's no such thing as too much white", this one's for you. Shahid's sporty look was a vibe to love with ribbed joggers, a t-shirt, and a jacket that had its sleeves rolled up. All from Shivan & Narresh, he pulled it off like a star with combat shoes.

The jacket is gone, says the world. We're here to tell you how to make everybody drool with a knitted jacket from Perlo Studios that bore fringes at the hem and patch detail. He got his beach boy look sealed off with blue jeans and tinted sunnies.

