Shahid Kapoor's stylist Anisha Jain: I want him to wear a pink suit but he just won’t wear one

The dapper father of two is known for his edgy yet classy fashion sense. Pinkvilla recently met with the one behind Kapoor's impeccable sense, Anisha Jain.

Women's fashion in India has always been a topic of discussion and celebration. However, men's fashion don't enjoy the same attention. In the last few years, men's fashion has gained momentum and has exploded to become a major rage. One of the key faces in bringing about this change has to be . The dapper father of two is known for his edgy yet classy fashion sense. Pinkvilla recently met with the one behind Kapoor's impeccable sense, Anisha Jain.

Anisha Jain has been a stylist for the past twelve years and has served us with some really amazing and remarkable looks. The talented professional spilled the beans on the 38 year old's style, likes, dislikes and if his personal style has evolved ever since her embraced fatherhood. Anisha started off saying that Shahid likes to be in his zone and be comfortable in that. However whenever we have seen the dapper actor step out, he is always wearing something new and fun. To this she said, “Correct! That is his zone. Basically he will never do anything that he is not comfortable with. Till he feels comfortable in what he is wearing, he is good to go.

The Udta Punjab actor is clearly one of the most stylish actors that we have in the country. When we asked her if there is any added pressure to put forth new looks after new looks, Anisha denied it all. She said, “Not at all. How can it be pressure? It is in fact exciting for me. I’ll be honest, before Shahid happened for me I didn’t even know I could style men as well. When asked about that one thing she really wants Shahid to wear but he is refraining. She immediately responded saying, “A pink suit”. “I’ve really wanted Shahid to wear a pink suit, that is something that I haven’t been able to make him do. It’s just not his colour. He keeps making fun of me saying, ‘Anisha you want me to wear pink’, `` she said.

The past few years has been extremely special for Shahid. Apart from getting married, he also embraced fatherhood, not once but twice. We asked Anisha if this has brought in any sort of change in his personal style or wardrobe. Jain was quick to answer, she said, “I feel like if anything then he is willing to experiment a little bit more now. He has been willing to push the envelope. Like you will never see Shahid in a plain black tuxedo or a black or grey suit.”

What do you think about Shahid Kapoor's style? Do you think he should try on the pink suit and will be able to pull it off? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion & Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :PINKVILLA

Read More