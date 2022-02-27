Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan's outfits are perfect for a Sunday brunch: Yay or Nay?

Bollywood's favourite BFF trio reunited at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's party a few days ago and stepped out yet again to catch up with each other last night. They kept their looks relatively simple as they hung out together.

Shanaya was clad in a white bodycon dress with side cut-outs at her waist that showed off her slender frame. The bodycon dress ended well above her knees and allowed the star who is yet to make her debut, to show off her toned legs. A mini Burberry bag, white sneakers, simple gold hoop earrings and her hair styled to one side with blush pink cheeks and dewy skin completing her look.

Ananya Panday too sported a bodycon number. Her purple ruched dress featured a bow at her chest and a midriff cut-out. The purple dress that ended well above her knees also enabled the Gehraiyaan actress to flaunt her toned legs. A simple sling bag, dainty pearl necklace and a pair of silver sneakers added a dash of glam to her look.

Suhana Khan on the other hand dressed differently from her BFFs. She rocked a pair of pinstripe high-waist pants that she paired with a cropped off-shoulder top as she struck a pose with Ananya and Shanaya. Her long brunette hair was also styled to one side while dewy skin and defined eyes completed the 21-year-old's look.

