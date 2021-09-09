Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday to Tara Sutaria: Bollywood divas in white dresses is the new monsoon look

White is the most versatile colour which can be worn in any season. Especially in summers and monsoons, we see more white outfits. Anyways, white is the trend nowadays. You see celebs in simple white shirts, t-shirts, kurtas, suits, pants, and whatnot.

We are here to show you some white dresses worn by our Bollywood divas and how they totally rocked the look.

Katrina Kaif was spotted outside Zoya Akhtar's house in this white shirt dress. Apparently, she has worn this dress before lockdown. But when the outfit is so chic, then why not repeat it. It was a classic white shirt dress with button-down till the waist and breast pockets on both sides. She paired it with denim sneakers and a floral mask. With no makeup and sleek hair, the outfit looked comfy and chic.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria stepped out in a mini white corset dress, and she took our breath away. The white dress with floral lacework was elegant as well as simple at the same time. The strapless dress had ruffles at the hem which enhanced the look of the outfit. The purple heels added the hue that was required to make it edgier. With dewy makeup and sleek hair, she completed her look. This look can be dressed up or dressed down and is a classic statement piece for your wardrobe.

Shanaya Kapoor

Posted on her Instagram, Shanaya was seen flaunting her new white dress from The Iaso. The A-line maxi dress featured a square neckline, thin straps and small pleats to give the A-line flow. It also had lacy detailing with small golden circular embellishments. The look was a perfect monsoon outfit. With her raw hair and glowy makeup, she looked stunning.

Deepika changed the style of wearing dresses and took her fashion game to a different level. She was papped, wearing a white dress with denim jeans. The actress donned a sleeveless plain white A-line dress from Zara with baggy mom jeans and white sneakers. Tied her hair back into a sleek bun, she completed her comfy look. This was totally out of the box dressing.

Ananya Panday

Ananya is always seen in her quirky outfits. Here she is, in her plain white dress, chilling in the city. Wearing a one-shoulder cotton white dress with Chicken Kari work and ruffles at the hem, she rocked her Sunday brunch look. For Ananya, comfort comes first, so she opted for white sneakers. She paired a heart-shaped clutch to add a little glam to the outfit. She pulled off her statement look with a bare face and raw wavy hair.

Recently Pari posted on her Instagram in her monsoon look. It was a classic white A-line maxi dress. The sheer fabric of the dress had embroidered work with thin shoulder straps. The breezy dress is perfect for monsoon brunch. She paired it with Prada sneakers and gold statement earrings. Her hair was tied back into a sleek ponytail.

Well, all these looks were super comfy and chic at the same time. Do you own a dress like this? And are you willing to try out a look you can take from day to night?

Tell us in the comments down below.

Follow for more fashion updates @Pinkvillafashions.