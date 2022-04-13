Shanaya Kapoor is a cool summer girl in a printed bikini & sarong from Flirtatious; Yay or Nay?

Shanaya Kapoor’s style has a separate fan base. The star kid is all in to experiment with offbeat styles and statement-making looks and has managed to impress the fashion pundits always. All set for her Bollywood debut, the Bedhadak star has made sure to take her fashion game a notch with her recent looks and even debuted on the runway playing muse for Manish Malhotra in a violet sequin gown. In this scorching hot summer, Shanaya and her friends had a fun pool party and the pictures will make you want to jump into the water right away and hold a party!

Shanaya Kapoor was styled by Mohit Rai in a pretty orange and beige tropical printed bikini and a pink sarong with a side knot detail from Flirtatious. The pool party looked cool and perfect for the summer. Her strappy bralette and matching bottoms and the peppy pink sarong painted a vibrant look and Shanaya looked cheerful in her no-makeup wet hair look. She style it with a dainty necklace, and stud earrings and completed the look with contrasting blue flip flops.

In the series of pictures shared on her ‘gram, we also sported the 22-year-old star rocking yet another bikini number which was totally chic! The bohemian style brown bikini featuring floral print details was styled up with a white shirt and straw hat. Stacked bracelets and a choker neckpiece rounded off her summer girl style.

Shanaya Kapoor sure has a stunning collection of swimwear and this summer she seems to be ready to bring it all out! What do you think of her cool summer girl look? Would you take cues from her style for a pool party; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comment section below.

