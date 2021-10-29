Shanaya Kapoor in a crop top and joggers went simply beige looking like the coolest star ever; Yay or Nay?

For more than a year our lives were conditioned to living in jogger pants and tees. It may feel like quite the task to get out of that zone because letting go of comfort isn't all that easy. If you're a gym-goer or the one who kick starts the day by jogging, we can imagine your loyalty towards athleisure wear. Here's an outfit that can instantly switch up your mood.

Shanaya Kapoor often manages to slip into brown or beige-hued ensembles. The colour is such that it complements her skin tone so perfectly that it has evolved to step into her style often. This mainstay of a hue has become Shanaya's favourite. She was photographed today in a beige ribbed knit crop top which hugged her bodice most smoothly. The Kapoor girl teamed her top with high-waisted joggers. Her washboard abs were out there highlighted with the sleeveless outfit sitting so cool on the 21-year-old. Shanaya who is all ready to step into Bollywood is making quite the mark with fashion as well. Looks on looks from the gym to luncheon and parties, we’re loving the fact that she’s bombarding our screens with her awesome sauce style.

Good for us, it often doesn’t look puzzling making it easy for us to re-create. Look at how well she put the look together, simple yet fuss-free with tresses open into soft waves, white kicks, and a black bag with a shoulder strap. Not too many colours are injected into her OOTD, but there’s so much to love. Isn’t it?

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

