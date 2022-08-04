Shanaya Kapoor in dungaree shorts and a crop top shows what it takes to have a glam vacay; Yay or Nay?

Nobody defines a cute vacay look like Shanaya Kapoor, isn't it? She's followed the tradition of rocking shorts, bikinis, coordinated sets, and so on. How to stand out when everybody wears these like a uniform can be a conundrum. But, there can be answers that are worthy of being discovered. That's where we come in and dig in through celebrity fashion archives. Be a Shanaya who combines hot and visually-compelling hacks to make a look what it is. She's in Ibiza dropping pictures of her holiday crew and places that look like a warm dream. Having sparked our interests to dress up, pack our bags and get going is her latest look.

Nothing like a holiday done right. From booking your tickets to stay, packing your bags, and strutting to places you've never explored before, the entire strategising bit is the gift that keeps giving. So, when you have options, you obviously pick what looks like a promise. Like a dungaree in Shanaya's case. A white one. Think of the versatile ways you can style this classic hue with. Black needn't be the chosen one always. You could also wear it with neon when on a beach vacation.

Do you love what you see above? This natty getup is certified to look the coolest. Pick out denim dungaree shorts with ripped detail and double bucked-up straps and style yourself with a one-shoulder turquoise top that comes in a cropped form. This deep neck top instantly coloured and warmed up her ready-to-brekky look. Want to step it up further? Add nude-toned flats with an eccentric aesthetic and what's as charming as an anklet held together with cowrie shells? Leave your skin bare without makeup or pull off a healthy skincare time. That dewy glow and a simple matte lipstick will do your glam game good.

