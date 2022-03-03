Shanaya Kapoor in Frisky's pink mini crystal dress showed how to doll up perfectly for a date: Yay or Nay?

Dresses are always here to get us excited. With Spring season in effect, it calls for a fresh and elevated style spin, so let's say pink sounds and looks like the most fabulous and trustworthy bet. This hue is irresistibly easy-on-the-eye and just so perfect for a dreamy date. All good things need to be extended right? Just as the dates you loved in February during Valentine's week. So, it's time to relive those cute moments in a dress so adorable and spot-on.

The young diva who is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's Bedhadak served us all a lewk recently in a chic pink dress. We’re currently counting days to watch her performance because we've also been admirers of her style. The upside of taking notes from her archives is that you won't bump into a look that won't please you. The 22-year-old left us awestruck recently as she wore a mini dress from Frisky.

Shanaya Kapoor's Crystal Dress by Runaway featured a side slit at the hem. Although it looked mini, it made a sensuous and hot statement of its own. The strapless number curated with cotton also bore a folded neckline. Tanya Ghavri styled the starlet's Rs. 5,990 outfit with matching ankle-strap stilettos and Misho's chain-link gold necklace and rings. Her tresses were middle-parted and left to sit in textured waves. Her neutral-toned makeup was just too on-point with her pout that looked super glossy, dewy base and cheeks coloured spot-on with blush.

Is this look a YAY or NAY?

