Shanaya Kapoor goes casual in a blue cropped tank top & blue jeans which she styled Nike sneakers; Yay or Nay?

Not all tops are full-sleeved and long, simply because it's summer. Good things come in a small package and we know that's the uber-cool crop top. Going strong on its madness has us taking it out everywhere possible from beaches to dates and more. That's us just wanting to live the hot girl life just as a case in point was served to us. Another favourite, we trust and wear not just when the sunshine rolls out but even when the chills hit us hard, is the good old but ever-on-fleek denim pants.

Bring some blue and more of it to the table with this reference. Shananya Kapoor showed us how to let a chic outfit venture into our style territory as she was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai last night. Here's just the pick-me-up spin your casual look needs. The 22-year-old picked out a cyan-blue sleeveless tank top that had a body-hugging silhouette. She wore this ribbed asymmetric hem ensemble with blue jeans that had an offbeat detail. Her denim number's button was rather placed in a slant manner. She had her accessories look just as amazing with a black quilted sling bag and Nike sneakers that blended like a charm with the former.

The 22-year-old styled her look with accessories such as sparkly bracelets, studded earrings, and double gold chains of which one bore a gorgeous bow pendant. Shanaya wore her hair down with the middle partition and she chose her favourite makeup game, a dewy look.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

