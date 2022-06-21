Shanaya Kapoor in Itrh's strapless mini dress proves it's never too late to ‘bling on the glam’; Yay or Nay?

Ready, steady, bling it on baby! What a mantra to swear by and although the summer season's retirement has left our hearts in pieces, we're happy there's no forced separation with that of shiny ensembles. So, when you have something as star-looking as a dress that's high on glam details, why keep it out of the party scene? If a day-long exploration for something bright and flashy got you here, we're glad, consider yourself covered with the nattiest dress as approved by Shanaya Kapoor.

It's monsoon and we're still keen on slaying the strapless dress trend. After all, leaving the skin bare was a phrase we had etched in our minds the past season. Here, find your partner in style and parties, a mini dress from Itrh. The Kapoor girl headed to raise a toast last night to cousin and The Archies actress, Khushi Kapoor's return from Ooty. Just as the blue lights were on duty, so were the glossy glow and oomph powered by Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and the above-mentioned divas.

As expected Shanaya took the lustrous route in a crystal embellished dress with a body-hugging silhouette that was also strap-free. To keep all of its goodness alive and loud, Mohit Rai styled her look with ankle-strap stilettos, mini hoop earrings, and colourful studded rings. Her messy hairdo was just as stunning as her eye makeup. So glittery with a dash of smokey eye makeup and a glossy pink pout to top it off.



