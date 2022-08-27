Shanaya Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor: Best dressed celebs from Arpita Mehta & Kunal Rawal’s pre-wedding bash

As much as we get excited about Bollywood actors' weddings, we are super pumped for celebrity designers Arpita Mehata and Kunal Rawal’s wedding. This news came as a surprise though the couple had been dating almost for a decade now and we are super thrilled knowing that the two creative brains will tie the knot on August 28, 2022, at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. Having worked with several A-listers, the designer couple threw a grand private party last night where each star was spotted dressed to the nines.

Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding cocktail bash was star-studded. Rapper Badshah, who is a close friend of Arpita also performed at the pre-wedding celebration. Here’s our list of best-dressed women from the night.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora knows how to slay when it comes to fashion. She always has her A-game on and wears her fit with an attitude that compliments her overall OOTD. To celebrate her designer friend’s pre-wedding party Malla donned a pear-white lehenga by Manish Malhotra. Patterned and pivoted to precision, her embroidered lehenga looked magical. Her blouse featured a plunging square neckline and an offbeat backless design. The sheer long sleeves with intricate thread work on them added the luxe factor to her glorious look. Emerald chokers, a multi-layered long pearl chain, and a silver potli bag further elevated her glam look. She left her hair loose and completed her look with dewy glow makeup.

Janhvi Kapoor

Keeping it ‘icy-spicy’ in Manish Malhotra’s iconic sequin saree, we were totally feeling ‘desi-girl’ vibes from Janhvi Kapoor. The multi-coloured sequins on her white drape reverberated the party energy and were a perfect pick for the cocktail bash! She teamed the saree with a similar sequin embroidered halter-neck backless blouse and upped the sensuous factor of her glamorous look. She left her hair open in tousled waves and flaunted flawless makeup featuring shimmery golden eyeshadow, pink pout, well-groomed brows and perfect contouring.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor has always had a soft spot for white and for the designer couple’s pre-wedding bash, the Gen Z actresses rocked a white saree. She opted for the less is more route and kept her look simple and classy. The white saree with silver zari border was teamed with a sleeveless glitter sequined blouse that matched her hand candy. We love how her soft curls were dressed into a relaxed messy look that gave an enchanting feel to her overall style. With a simple matha-patti as her only choice of accessory, the Bedhadak actress rounded off her style.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh was a vision to behold in her pretty lehenga. The sequined grey number bore the shimmer needed for the party and the luxe factor needed for a pre-wedding bash. Her flow lehenga featured a waistband and grey to black gradient while her deep V-neck sleeveless blouse bore sequins embroidered vertically. She wore the dupatta across the neck and ditched necklaces. Her dangler earrings were a statement-making piece and we absolutely love the diva’s sweet yet sophisticated look.

Anaita Shroff Adajania

It would be not right to continue our best-dressed list without mentioning the celebrity fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania who looked stunning at the party. She shares a close bond with the designers and her sons had walked on the ramp for Kunal Rawal’s latest collection ‘Dear Men’ at FDCI Indian couture week. Anaita was clad in a black ruffle saree paired with a glittery golden blouse. She teamed the look with complimenting gold-plated statement necklace and hand chain bangles. Her smokey eye makeup and red pout completed her look.

Masaba Gupta

Basking in the glory of the second season of the hit OTT series Masaba Masaba, the designer attended the wedding bash in a black and gold saree from her own brand, House of Masaba. Teamed with a black halter neck blouse, her contemporary saree look was a winning choice for the cocktail party night. She wore minimal makeup, skipped all-heavy duty jewellery and rounded off her style with an ivory-gold potli bag in her hand.

Natasha Dalal

Designer Natasha Balal was seen with her husband Varun Dhawan in a gorgeous white lehenga. Her crystal embellished lehenga featured wispy feather details towards the hem and the blouse with tassel beads added oomph to her party-perfect look. While Varun looked dapper in his Kunal Rawal number, his lady love surely stole the spotlight in her whimsical white lehenga with multiple embroideries, embellished and offbeat cape-like extensions from her sleeves.

Rhea Kapoor

While most women picked saree or lehenga for Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash, Rhea Kapoor stood out in her oversized pantsuit look. Her black blazer also featured a statement-making emerald encrusted brooch on the labels that matched with her necklace design and bangle and earrings. She left her hair open and looked fabulous for the party!

Arpita Mehta

Having saved the best for the last, it's the bride-to-be who looked ravishing in her fishtail-styled lehenga teamed with a flirty V-neck blouse and sheer black dupatta. The designer oozed all kinds of charms in her edgy sophisticated look at the cocktail party. She added some colours to her all-black look with her chic choice of jewellery that featured ruby red crystals, accents of gold and diamonds. She left her centre-parted hair open, wore glam makeup featuring winged eyeliner and peachy pink pout and completed her look in glam style.

While we think each lady was in their sartorial best for the party, who is your favourite best-dressed star from the list? Tell us in the comment section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Rawal to marry Arpita Mehta on August 28, Cocktail party to take place tomorrow