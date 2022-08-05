Shanaya Kapoor is living the holiday life in the coolest and chicest outfits coloured all bright and cute

What do your 2022 travels look like? Does the checklist include three C's? Comfortable, calm, and chic? If yes, we're impressed with your planning. After all, don't we all love a happy holiday that can weave a sense of excitement in us from planning, and packing to painting beautiful memories in our minds? Thank god, our social and work lives are up and running we can go back to revelling in all that we sorely missed. We found you a bunch of outfit inspirations from Shanaya Kapoor's recent travel diaries from Ibiza. She's living it, trust us, super stylishly!

When you find something neon, hold on to it, like you would keep a gem dear to your heart. Most of Shanaya's looks were styled by Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar. The Bedhadak actress rocked a three-piece monotoned green Diris coord set which costs Rs. 2,499 and entailed a bralette, shirt, and high-waisted shorts. Best for a daytime brekky or brunch, you can seal your look with basic travel essentials like sunnies and a shoulder bag.

Another day, another dreamy delight. Hit the tropics in a mango-hued skirt set. Seen here is the Runaway The Label's Ayla strapless crop top with a twisted fabric detail and a cut-out. This co-ord set which Shanaya took out for shopping and to the cafe also had a flared, hoop maxi skirt. She combined her OOTD with gold hoop earrings and a single necklace with colourful mini pendants.

Bikini babe knows how to go on holiday-yay! This Sea Biscuit Gelato set featured a pastel blue halter-neck top with pink straps and bottoms that were pink with blue tie-up details at the side. It costs Rs. 8,000. These hues are fabulous! For an edgy take, you can top off this day's look with Knits & More shimmery cardigan with a collar, short sleeves, and a front tie-up. Need a mini skirt to complement it? Sounds lovely. Stack up your hand with bangles or simply skip the step.

A little too cute, yeah? This can be your date or lunch outfit or anything it wants you to be. Wear The Clothing Factory white halter-neck mini dress which comes with two tiers and lace-embroidered hems. Make a soothing palette with brown flat footwear, hoop earrings, and a brown shoulder bag.

Looking summer-ready like! Catch the sun rays as you go out and about on a shopping spree in white dungaree shorts and a turquoise one-shoulder crop top. A cowrie shell anklet and nude-toned flats look as pretty as this picture.

Pick a favourite look and let us know in the comments below.

