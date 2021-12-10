Shanaya Kapoor looks beauteous in blue Hervé Léger's fringed dress that's simply fab for a party: Yay or Nay?

If there's one word that doesn't exist in our style books this season it's off-limits. It's a new month, the extra glorious one we mean, so let's call for not-so-regular hues like black, white, red, pink, and yellow to make our soirée parties remarkable, rather let's say all hail, the blue. Not the one you experience on a Monday, but the one you're ought to live the glam moment with.

It's official: Blue is our new best friend and this dress donned by Shanaya Kapoor will show you how to make an impact. Also, if you're not entirely ready to forget your good old LBD, this outfit can give you just that but in blue. Fashion stylist, Tanya Ghavri styled the 22-year-old in Hervé Léger's dress made with a stretchy knitted fabric. The mini sleeveless ensemble looked beautiful and bold on the young diva as it came with an overlay of multiple fringes that were woven on it all from the bodice which further reached her knees. These fringes gave a more alluring look to the hem of the dress.

The bodice of the dress also had a cut-out detail and a broad belt in satin. This could be the hottest upgrade your party wardrobe needed. Stick to simple and elegant accessories like studded earrings and rings. Adding a necklace will make it oddly OTT but a snakeskin strappy stilettos will work a note-worthy look. We all know Shanaya loves a great makeup game and there goes a hairdo that complements it as well. Her skin dripped with a dewy glow, her eyes neatly lined with winged eyeliner, glossy peach pout, and oodles of highlighter smeared. Her eyelashes stood out so fine, the mascara wand got the magic right. Shanaya's sleek hair was pulled back and tied into a high bun.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

