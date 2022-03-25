Shanaya Kapoor made her runway debut with Siddhant Chaturvedi for Manish Malhotra at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

The joint fashion week, FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week's show is in full swing. The first two days saw activity from new designers at the INIFD launchpad shows and renowned names showcasing their latest collection while sustainable brands too took the front row on day 2. Closing Day 3 of the fashion week, is ace luxury and Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra, who put forth his latest collection 'Diffuse' and brought on two of the current hottest celebrities, Shanaya Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi to close the show and play muse to his latest collection.

The 22-year-old diva who is all set to make her debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak turned muse for the designer's latest collection. She looked stunning in a shimmery purple halter neck dress with a waist cut-out. The column gown featured reflective mosaic-style mirrors in a bright purple shade and Shanaya shone brightly in the backless outfit as she strutted the runway with confidence. A pair of statement drop sequin earrings accessorised this glamorous look.

Shanaya's makeup was flawless with minimal concealer covering up her blemishes. Shimmery eyelids, poker-straight hair and glossy lips completed the diva's runway look in the strategically cut-out showstopping outfit.

Joining her as muse was Gehraiyaan star Siddhant Chaturvedi who looked dapper in a colourful outfit from MM's Diffuse collection. The 28-year-old actor sported a simple black shirt with the top buttons left open, neatly tucked into a pair of colourful pants with geometric floral patterns. Over this, the star sported a long multicoloured coat that went perfectly with his pants as he walked the ramp.

The duo looked smashing on the runway together in outfits from the ace designer's label as they walked together. What are your thoughts? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

