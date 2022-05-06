Shanaya Kapoor in Manish Malhotra's ivory co-ord set is grace personified; Yay or Nay?

Attending weddings and all of their pre-celebration is now a drill that most of us love. Because, food, selfies, and dressing up are some of the feel-good things we all need. Without having to let you in on the secret, you know the ideal way to cool down the angst of picking up ensembles has all to do with nailing something chic and equally easy to put forward. Nobody loves to ring in uncalled stress so may your eyes be set on how to be a pro-head-turner.

We fancy white ensembles for the very fact that they look majestic and immaculate. It sure lives up to the hype and when you feel like you've plunged into a sea full of options, step put quick because here's an attire that will make your wedding-guest style a lot easier and chicer. We're all much on board with contemporary style and when it turns out to be an example of elegance, nothing beats it!

Girls, the Bedhadak star proved she's the queen of parties yet again. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the diva rocked coordinated ivory set from Manish Malhotra's Khaab collection. Looking to be the best dressed? Here's your fit for Sangeet. The 22-year-old wore a plunging neckline crop top which was paired up with high-waisted flared pants and a long jacket with full sleeves. These together had a gem of embroidery which put floral patterns all over straight out of the fashion heaven. Shanaya's look for Eid was signed off with Fizzy Goblet's crystal clear juttis and chaandbali earrings by Maheep Kapoor for Satyani Fine Jewels.

Shanaya's makeup consisted of a pretty blend of glossy lipstick and cheeks inundated with a pink blush. Another complementing element was her hair which was styled into a middle partition and left untied and straight.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Pinkvilla Style Icons: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Alia Bhatt, Indian stars who honoured sarees on global stage