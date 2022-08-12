Shanaya Kapoor in a maxi tiered dress proves a classic hue stays the chicest; Yay or Nay?

What's the alternative to a mini dress? A maxi dress. Yes, that's our way of circling back into the summer days. Basking in the glam joys of wearing and twirling in dresses even in monsoon can feel comforting and extremely fun. Just a simple outfit replacement needs to be practiced and you're good to complete your dinner look. Latest news: Shanaya Kapoor is back in town post an International holiday with her friends. Famed for her umpteen roster of white dresses, here's the one that was recently made to her list.

A dress is a dress? Or is a dress a DRESS? It's all in the way you see it. When we see a white dress, terms that instantly come to our mind are, "cute, pretty or classy." Keeping up with a white dress is the easiest feat you'd imagine if you're cautious enough to not have your meal and drinks create an uncalled art over it. Last night, the Bedhadak actress wore a maxi dress as she headed to a restaurant. A location wherein most of your favourite celebrities get photographed either before stepping in or while existing, you should so see them for the style affair is something you wouldn't wish to miss. They give you a good trend alert, so why not?

Shanaya donned a monotone full-length dress that featured double noodle straps which sat easily. Also, a smock detailed bodice looked lovely, we'd also wear this dress to a brunch for its aesthetic. It had a semi-sweetheart neckline and a comfortably free-flowing fit. Continuing the pretty mood, she also chose nude-toned flat footwear and gold hoop earrings. Do you love her simple hairdo and makeup? Let your natural hair be or give it the styling you like. Wear your lipstick, eyeliner, and oh, that smile too, a little too loud for us, please?

