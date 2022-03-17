Shanaya Kapoor in a mini white ruched dress by Club L London's showed the ideal date attire; Yay or Nay?

You've probably heard of how summer fashion tends to wax poetic about warm hues but we're not the ones to leave a classic white ensemble behind. No matter how many times we expose our style to fresh fashion shifts, a dress has been a staple for some of us. Especially white dresses that know how to stand-out without a push. With almost no parameters but with just one the easiest to show up stains once caught, this hue has its own ways of stepping into our wardrobe time and again.

Here's what B-town was upto last night, there was a starry birthday bash organised by the diva, Shweta Bachchan who turned a year older. Many made their way into the lit house and the young beauty who caught our undivided attention was Shanaya Kapoor. With white as the theme of the party, the 22-year-old was in her glam avatar. The hue became all the more intriguing to stare at as she rocked a mini bodycon ruched number. Styled by Mohit Rai with Shubhi Kumar, she proved hotness is always in Club L London's long shot corset-style dress that entailed a plunging neckline, full sleeves, corset-like cup detail, and drawstring tie-details at the hem.

Available at Frisky for Rs. 6,790.00, Miss Kapoor's OOTN was complemented with tie-up strappy flats and Joolry's hoop earrings and rings. Hair so sleek and skin ultra-dewy with glossy pink lips and shimmery eyelids, this look is the one we want to re-create for a date night with bae.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 7 Times Janhvi Kapoor proved to slay is to sport coordinated sets all year round







