Shanaya Kapoor in a Mulmul sharara set made us go high on pink; YAY or NAY?

If going to more than two functions in a month looks like the new normal for you, running out of outfit options is something expected. You may have a pre-picture already drawn in your mind as to what you’d like to wear but exploring other choices that are all about an understated glam is equally worth it that will come will no regrets. For how many events do you plan on draping a saree or donning a lehenga set? There’s more like kurtas, shararas, dresses and you name it. You’ll forget the former picks even exist in your wardrobe.

If pastel and a sharara are on your to-try-soon list, we spotted Shanaya Kapoor yesterday in a pink striped set. While ensembles coloured in brown are a favourite of this young diva, she sure has learned what fashion is all about as she never shies away from trying ethnic to western. Always appropriately dressed, her outfits are on our style radar for a while now and she makes it all fun by paying equal attention to details like makeup, hair, accessories, and footwear.

Shanaya picked out a Mulmul cotton Chelsea pink kurta that featured 3/4th sleeves heavily embroidered in white lace which was also placed at the hemline, cuffs, and the neckline with mini tassels attached. It further bore floral embroidery that was spread all over the close neck top. She chose to team it with floral printed and flared sharara pants that consisted of sprigged white lace that played as the borders. She chose the almost sans makeup look by only swiping on a pinkish nude lipstick. With a matching white dupatta, gold huggie earrings, white mask, and sequinned juttis, she was ready for a Pooja that was organised at her residence.

What do you think of this ethnic outfit? Let us know in the comments below.

