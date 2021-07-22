Shanaya Kapoor proves that brown is the new black in her wardrobe

Does black and the safest to wear monochrome outfits bring out all the heart eyes? These have been largely applauded and accepted as a one-and-only fit that can never fail anybody’s overall look. If you’ve rooted out other shades, we feel now is the time to call for a revival because by shutting your room for experimentation, you’re only going to miss out on the joys of trying something that could bring in more fun than your go-to ensembles. Think about how brown-hued ensembles can make a statement too although they are not new to the world. Most celebs have given their votes for this earthy shade by making style choices that revolve around everything brown but not everybody seems as committed as Shanaya Kapoor.

She has cemented her style as the one that is spiffy with the constant rotation of brown outfits that is easy to take one back to corporate or party life with comfort seen as a priority. If vibrancy is the only vibe you know, there’s something softer and cooler than being pulled off with the same knack.

Want to give a chic-girl spin to monochrome and formal outfits? Shanaya did it best! Try to team the trousers and blazer with a brown mini knotted blouse and layered necklaces. This will scream beyond business, we guess leisure too.

If your holiday vacay bag is due for an overhaul, get your hands on a Croatian sand-hued skirt, bikini top, and minimal jewellery like the gorgeous girl.

Shanaya shows how-to lounge at home in style! Perfect when you have no mood to step out. Grab a brown camisole and wear it with beige track pants.

Photo credits: Sasha Jairam

Can leather ever fail to make our hearts flutter? Shanaya loves them way too much and we have recent proofs too. She wore leather joggers that featured tucked details and paired them up with a corset top and pointed-toe grey boots.

Photo Credits: Rahul Jhangiani

Knits for the monsoon sounds ‘cozy good’, right? The stunner donned a brown well-fitted ribbed knitted skirt and clubbed it with a sleeveless knit crop top.

Striking a pose with daddy cool in a brown oversized suit, she kept her OOTD casual as she chose to put it together with a white camisole and denim ribbed jeans.

Which outfit is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

