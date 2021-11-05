Shanaya Kapoor’s festive ready look in a green Manish Malhotra saree was ‘stop scrolling’ worthy; Yay or Nay?

The millennial style icon, Shanaya Kapoor proves yet again that she can rock ethnic looks as good as western outfits in a green saree. For Anil Kapoor’s Diwali bash yesterday, the star kid made sure to turn heads with her glamorous avatar. Shanaya loves fashion and the star kid has always been our favourite to pick trendy style inspiration no matter what the occasion is. Though she has sported lehengas and kurta suits several times, spotting her in regal sarees is quite rare. But this Diwali she filled our hearts with her ethereal look. She looked absolutely ravishing in her green saree and we’re taking notes.

Shanaya Kapoor’s minimalist green drape by ace designer Manish Mahotra plain featured a light green border and was teamed up with an embellished sparkly blouse that was perfect for the party. Her sleeveless blouse bore a V neckline and is a versatile option to team up with your lehenga too. The star kid accessorised up with statement gold and green earrings and matching bracelet and ditched necklaces. Her makeup game was on point with a flawless base, blush, dewy glow and matte red lips. Her black smokey eye makeup and tiny green bindi elevated her style quotient. The stunning diva pulled her hair back into a sleek bun and adorned it with fresh jasmine.

We love how she kept her look minimal yet glamorous by teaming her plain green saree with a complimenting heavily embellished strappy blouse and opted for a sleek hairdo and glam makeup. She looked picture perfect in her green saree and we are totally crushing over her fuss-free Diwali look. What do you say; Yay or nay? Do let us know in the comments below.

