Shanaya Kapoor’s ivory halter neck dress from Mae Paris is an alluring mix of delicacy & boldness; Yay or Nay?

When it comes to star kids, one of our favourite fashionistas is Shanaya Kapoor whose style game is always chic, trendy and sensuous. Her Gen Z friendly looks and dope styling has garnered her several followers on social media even before her Bollywood debut. Shanaya had worked as an assistant director on her cousin Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and carved her face on the audience’s hearts with a glimpse of her acting chops in fashion and beauty commercials. When it comes to fashion, the 22-year-old isn’t the one to shy away from bold and risque ensembles, rather she slays like a queen and makes us drool!

Her recent ‘not-so-candid’ post on Instagram saw her clad in an ivory satin dress. The Rs 58,000 worth midi dress from French brand, Mae Paris featured a jewelled chain collar that held a loose and draped satin fabric in a halter-neck wrap-over style design. The backless dress’ skirt part bore a pleated design with ruched detail at the left side that extended to a mini side slit. Her delicate yet sensuous satin number is a perfect pick for date night and it bore luxe classiness that etched feminine elegance in its soft pleats. She paid the look with tiny silver hoop earrings and matching lace heels. Mascara laden lashes, glossy lips, hints of blush and a glowy base completed her subtle glam makeup. Shanaya left her centre-parted hair open waves and rounded off her look beautifully.

While her BFF Suhana Khan called her stunning, Maheep Kapoor approved of her daughter’s chic dress with heart and fire emoji. What do you think of her satin ivory halter neck dress; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

