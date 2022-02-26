Shanaya Kapoor’s lime green satin dress from Viola and Vesper is a show-stealing party number; Yay or Nay?

Shanaya Kapoor has always been in the limelight for her fashion and beauty choices. The star kid who is all set to make her Bollywood debut has already built a fan base who are head-over-heels in love with her snazzy style game. Shanaya’s glam looks are trendsetting millennial approved numbers that are unique and sensuous. At Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding party hosted by Ritesh Sidhwani, Shanaya stood out in her lime green dress while most stars chose to shine in black. Her luxe dress worth Rs 55,810 from Viola ad Vesper was a show-stealing number indeed.

Styled by Tanya Gharvi, her satin dress featured a halter neck, high low hem, embellished racerback design. It also came with a ruffled extended piece at the side that brought in the drama factor. Her side slit sensuous slip dress was one of a kind party-ready look that got our hearts racing. She opted for statement glittery gold stilettos and a matching clutch to accessorise her look for the night. Silver bracelets and rings from Jet Gems did add its charm to her minimal look. Her makeup was on point with a flawless base, dewy glow, glossy pink lips, mascara laden lashes and subtle shimmer eyeshadow. She left her silky mane open in tousled waves.

Shanaya Kapoor’s satin slip dress was aesthetically pleasing with its romantic edge of ruffles, halterneck and thigh-high slit balanced well with glittery accessories that gave her look the party spirit. What do you think of the star’s stunning avatar; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

