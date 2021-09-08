Shanaya Kapoor’s uptown girl look in a white maxi dress is perfect for your next brunch date; Yay or Nay?

Shanaya Kapoor who began her career as an assistant director has dipped her toes in Bollywood. She’ll soon be seen starring opposite Gurfateh Pirzada in a Shashank Khaitan movie. The star kids are all in for experimental fashion. Even before becoming an actress, Shanaya has managed to grab the netizen’s attention with her chic style statements. The 21 year old has done some bold and glamorous photoshoots winning people’s hearts in her trendy looks. Be it a larger than life straw hat with sheer white drape or a monochromatic sensuous look in a black monokini, Shanaya likes to keep things edgy and sophisticated.

Her Instagram feed is proof that the fitness enthusiast is obsessed with chic and casual looks that are not-so-casual. Her recent look styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri is a summery twist to monsoon dressing. She picked her rivet lace white maxi dress from resort fashion brand, The IASO that featured a square neck, embroidered golden circular button details and lacework at the borders. Thin straps, scalloped neckline and subtly pleated front gave her simple look a refreshing touch of summer. The easy-breezy look was complimented with her cosy style leaving her messy hair open and a dash of dewy monsoon glow on her no-makeup face. Tiny hoop earrings and matching stacked rings completed her serene look.

The off-white horizontal embroidery running on her Rs 25,000 worth shift dress gave it an interesting texture and added up the visual aesthetics of her casual-chic look. She captioned her pretty sunkissed pictures, “Tu aake dekh le ho maine raatein kitni sari” and her co-star Gurfateh Pirzada commented, “Whatey wow caption” along with a funny emoji.

We think her elegant look in the white flowy dress is a perfect pick for a brunch date or casual outing. The luxe touch of its fabric and minute details can also make it a winning choice to ace your vacation in style. What do you think of the diva’s cosy look; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

