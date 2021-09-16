Shanaya Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan: 5 Times celebs painted the town red in date night ready bodycon dresses

Date nights are a wholesome experience. Be it the first or nth date, it always twirls our abdomen with so much anticipation, adrenaline rush and expectations. One major concern would be what to wear. Wearing pretty red dresses for dates never goes out of style. It’s a classic date uniform for women who are serious about their date and are looking forward to their relationship. Red casts a magic spell that bounds two souls in pure romance. It also makes a bold and confident statement look that’s everything you want to slay your date night style. Take style inspiration from these fashionistas whose ravishing look in bold red bodycon numbers has our hearts.

Shanaya Kapoor

Keep it simple yet sensuous is the style mantra for the star kid, Shanaya Kapoor. Her Gen Z approved wardrobe is everything fun and fab. Her mini cowl neck satin dress is a perfect date night number that’s feminine and classy. With a blow-dried side-parted hairdo, red lips and winged eyeliner the diva looked stunning in her all-red look. She kept the accessory department minimal and rounded off her look perfectly.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday’s sizzling hot look in a red Kresha Bajaj midi dress featuring cut-work at the sides and tassels at the asymmetric hem was a heart-robbing look. The intricate sequined floral cut-work details and the bustier bodice added oomph to her sensuous avatar. The SOTY 2 star opted for subtle makeup and completed her glam look with her messy hair styled in middle-parted beachy waves.

Scoring high on the fashion scale, Katrina Kaif’s red satin midi dress is our next favourite pick for a date ready look. Her ravishing red Jonathan Simkhai dress featured a slim fit silhouette, a deep V-neckline, a ruched centre seam and puffed shoulders. The ruches and plunging neckline elevated the romantic spirit of her luxe satin dress. She sealed the look perfect with silver strappy Jimmy Choo heels and minimal makeup.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor attended Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s 20th-anniversary celebration show in a red dress by the designer that bore ethnic elements in its modern bodycon silhouette. Her sleeveless midi dress featured intricate gold floral embroidery on its skirt and a deep square neckline. She teamed the look with nude Louboutin pumps and glammed up with blushed cheeks, matte nude lips and kohled eyes. Her statement drop earrings by Sabyasachi stood out from her voluminous hair styled in movie star curls.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan’s pretty red dress is a perfect choice for a Valentine's day date. Her cutesy look in a romantic mini dress bore a V-neck that cinched at her waist to show off her curvy frame. The asymmetric ruffled hemline gave a soft feminine touch and a youthful fun spin to her dress. She teamed the look up with shimmery red stilettos and a matching sling bag. Kohl-rimmed eyes, flawless base and nude lipstick rounded off her glam avatar.

Which diva’s romantic red bodycon dress would you steal for your next date night? Tell us in the comments below.

