Shanaya Kapoor shows how to suit up in Genny & keep it fab with Bottega Veneta's mini jodie: Yay or Nay?

Pantsuits have been imbued with far beyond the sophisticated charm, now it's a trusted fit for beyond non-professional events. Probably the quickest way to look polished and everything on fleek. Have you been religiously scouring the internet deep to find the ideal outfit?

Dresses aren't the only great thing designed by the fashion world, we know it and how! How about you call for a change in plan to suit up in style? Current status: Found a reference that's irresistibly arresting and will make life easier, consider no matter wasted.

Last night for the premiere screening of the Tadap movie starring Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty, celebrities hopped onto the location looking exceptionally stylish. And, guess what? Our not-so-little girl, and set to make a debut in Bollywood, the gorgeous and ever-perky, Shanaya Kapoor was at the event as well who posed away all chic with the cousin, Khushi Kapoor who had her own lit style game on.

The 22-year-old Shanaya was styled by Tanya Ghavri in Genny's white monochrome three-piece set that featured a blazer which got her to show off her toned midriff and the cropped number was put over a bandeau top and these were teamed with high-rise cigarette trousers that had a fabric belt which was tied up into an adorable bow.

One thing to remember is that the ideal move to looking fashionable also ends with a great accessory play. As seen on Miss Kapoor, a very gorgeous Bulgari Allegra white gold necklace bedazzled all-out with gemstones stuck to perfection. Her night’s look also had a cool arm candy which was Bottega Veneta’s mini Jodie bag made with lambskin and calfskin. And, her ankle-strap heels looked classy indeed. Shanaya’s hair was left loose and ended with waves. It was always dewy makeup that had her heart and so she is gleaming all pretty with peach glossy pout and cheeks coloured. Don’t miss the nail art with the cute black butterfly.

