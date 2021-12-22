Shanaya Kapoor to Shraddha Kapoor: 5 Celeb inspired ways to get party ready in glam tassel dresses

Getting ready for a grand party or night out with your friends clubbing at your favourite pub, your outfit needs to be just perfect! Your confidence and swag can be felt from the way you have dressed up for an event. To reverberate that party energy and bring out that fun and wild child in you, tassels are the fashion element you should incorporate in your party-ready outfits. Here are 5 celeb-inspired dresses with tassels that are perfect for a crazy party night.

Shanaya Kapoor

The star kid is always high on fashion and brings forth the most trending chic looks to the table every time. Styled by Tanya Ghavri in a tassel Herve Leger dress, Shanya Kapoor looked pretty in blue. Her sleeveless dress featured a plunging neckline and tassels running over from her shoulders to the front bringing forth a nice movement as she walked in style. The dress was cinched at the waist with a blue band and she teamed it up with white heels. The diva rounded off her look with a sleek bun, dewy face and winged eyeliner.

Shraddha Kapoor

For the screening of Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha Kapoor shimmered in a bright yellow tassel dress which was a perfect party ready number giving 70’s disco vibes. The full sleeve, round neck sparkly dress was colour-blocked with a baby pink block along with the yellow and was covered with tassels all over. Shraddha balanced the bling of her dress with subtle makeup, a side-parted hairdo and metallic golden heels.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora’s recent look in a red ankle-length dress from Maison d'AngelAnn featuring a scoop neckline, strappy sleeves and a bodycon silhouette spiced up with layers of tassels was all things glam! Her sultry look was complemented with glam makeup featuring smokey eyes, bold chocolate-hued lips and lots of highlighter. Red manicure and the textured waves of her luscious mane added up the style quotient of her party-ready look.

Kangana Ranaut

The Thalaivii star who usually rocks royalty eluding ethnic ensembles looked equally stunning in this western number. For a movie promotion, Kangana Ranaut looked fabulous in a muted pink midi dress. The blush pink wonder by Herve Leger featured long fringes in three layers adding definition to the look. These layers also bore gradient ombre colours of the same palette. The one-shouldered dress featured a bodycon underneath that fit her like her glove. She completed her look with a high top knot bun, gold hoop earrings and a perfectly contoured face.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Currently basking in the accolades for her special song in Pusha, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is upping her fashion game along with her career graph. Her elegant yet sensuous satin green slip dress with a tassel hem is a classy sassy number that is perfect for a soiree as well as for a date night. Skipping on accessories and rocking a messy wet hairdo, Sam looked alluring in her strappy green dress. Glam makeup featuring glossy nude lips, hints of blush and soft shimmer sealed her look perfectly.

Which diva’s glam tassel dress would you take inspiration from for a party night? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read: Star Kid Style: 5 Stylish looks we wish to steal from Khushi Kapoor’s closet for a romantic dinner date