Shanaya Kapoor is a spiffy diner in Bershka’s two toned pants & Tiger Mist’s top: Yay or Nay?

Your most trusted blue denim has a cult following but not all of the best things are made with this hue and fabric alone. Before you reach the peak exhaustion level of having lived with the same, how about you crank up your style with two-toned pants? With this, you'll get close to experiencing double the glamour and double the fun.

We assume you’re looking for something that will stay as true blue as your denim. Well, opting for the right set of top and trousers won’t be a draining process in this case. We’re here to help you have a swap-worthy experience that’s quite unconventional but definitely will make a statement.

Of the many hats Shanaya Kapoor dons that of a makeup maven, dancer, and more, her being a style enthusiast is our favourite of the lot. The 22-year-old stepped out with two stars of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives her mother, Maheep Kapoor, and a close family friend, Seema Khan for a sumptuous dinner. Whilst it’s a usual sight to see Shanaya in athleisure, mini dresses, or desi ensembles, we say head out of the restaurant looking casually yet enticingly chic. She just proved to us that an outfit looks maximum fabulous with dual shades. Seems like black and brown are getting us to swap out blue and white from our lives.

Shanaya opted for Bershka’s straight-fit cargo pants which had white vertical stripes on the black side whilst the tan brown on the other remained plain simple. She clubbed the high-waist number with Tiger Mist’s Riley top that matched her pants partially and sure looked extremely hot with her midriff on display. The scoop neckline black crop top bore full sleeves with slits placed at the wrists. She sealed off her look with panache-adding elements like strappy black heels and two gold neck chains. With her mask up, we could see her eyebrows were drawn, eyelids doused in glitter, and kohl-enhanced eyes. Shanaya locked up her OOTN with her hair tied up into a ponytail.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

