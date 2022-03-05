Shanaya Kapoor takes romantic dressing up a notch in a grey bodycon dress; YAY or NAY?

Shanaya Kapoor may not have made her Bollywood debut as yet, but she sure has already made a great impact on the youth and the Gen Z audience. Her laid-back looks, and stylish outfits have already made her a youth fashion icon. Her Instagram feed is proof that is indeed a fashion icon, and she looks gorgeous in every picture that she posts.

The diva has been making headlines ever since her debut movie, Bedhadak, was announced. Her first look as Nimrit has left her young fans cheering and eagerly waiting. Amid this, Shanaya took to her Instagram to post a series of sunkissed images wherein she is dressed in a grey bodycon dress.

Shanaya aced the romantic dressing style as she posed in a velvety grey bodycon dress. The dress featured a plunging cowl neckline and thin straps that held it in place. It hugged her svelte frame flawlessly and accentuated her curves. The risqué thigh-high slit helped show off the star kid’s long legs. Clicked during the golden hour, the rays of the sun made her dress sparkle and shimmer.

Styled by Shanaya’s go-to stylist Tanya Ghavri, the duo skipped on the accessories altogether and let the dress do all the talking. The Bedhadak actress left her chocolate brown locks open in soft curls with a messy middle parting.

For her makeup, Shanaya opted for a dewy look with a glossy base, mascara-laden lashes, highlighter on the nose, glossy pink lips and blushed cheeks that gave her a healthy, natural looking glow.

What do you think of Shanaya’s romantic dressing style? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

