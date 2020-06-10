  1. Home
Shanaya Kapoor is an upcoming fashion icon: ALL the times the star kid gave fashion goals to millennials 

The star kid has time and again decked up in some of the most fabulous designer wear, proving that she does indeed know what's up in fashion!
Mumbai Updated: June 10, 2020 05:33 pm
Star kids have always been a topic of controversy. But one who has managed to steer clear of it, is Shanaya Kapoor - Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter. The cousin of Sonam, Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor has grown up in the limelight thanks to her background. But she does manage to keep a low profile. Bffs with Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan, Shanaya's outfits when out and about, attending events, weddings and more has made us believe that she is not just an up and coming star but a fashion icon as well. We dug deep into her mother's instagram account to scout for all the proof of it. Take a look!

One of our favourite looks of the diva has to be this glamorous Tarun Tahiliani number in which she shone and sparkled bright, looking no less than a trophy herself. The net dupatta and her glam highlighter only added to the grandeur of this look. 

Looking like a desi princess in a white lehenga by designer Seema Khan. While the lehenga had floral work, the blouse glittered with silver sequins making her sparkle and stand out. 

Elegance came easy to Kapoor as she decked up in a creamy white number by Rohit Bal. We love how she matched her potli with her outfit. 

Making for an edgy look, Shanaya looked like an absolute diva in a Punit Balana number with cut-out edges and a blast of colours. 

In yet another edgy look by Anamika Khanna, Shanaya looked like an absolute diva.  With just the right amount of makeup to highlight her features and the luxuriousness of the outfit, safe to say she is a star on her own. 

Not just ethnic outfits, Shanaya manages to look absolutely stunning even in western outfits. This co-ord piece by Sunaina Khera is one that she looked smashing in and we couldn't take our eyes off her! 

Another look we can't get over, is Shanaya's cropped multicoloured pantsuit. She looked bold and beautiful in the pants cropped at her knees and matching blazer over a simple white shirt. 

Which look of hers is your favourite? Comment below and let us know. 

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 19 minutes ago

Noooo. Ewwww.

