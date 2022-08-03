Shanaya Kapoor in a white tiered dress is the style win you need to for a chic vacay look; Yay or Nay?

Shanaya Kapoor is living the Island life in Ibiza. Her cute and chic holiday outfits have been packed on a savvy note with the help of fashion stylists Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar. We've fallen for the charms of a bikini, co-ord set, shorts, crop top, and a dress. The last one from this tall order is the little white dress that can show you how to start out your vacation stylishly. The hue's love-inducing appeal seems endless whether you're under the rainy or the sunny influence. A happy hue equals a happy you, here's proof.

Comfort dressing is still in and the rest is ready to be forgotten about. When is it not a good time to wear a dress? Looks like the answer is better off unanswered. According to us, we'd wear it from morning to night and in between from brunches, dates to dinners. Seen here are the Bedhadak actress and her crew making the best of a trip strutting out and about like ideal tourists. Shanaya picked out The Clothing Factory's monotone white dress.

This halter-neck ensemble looked flattering with two tiers which had lace-embroidered scalloped hems and a ruched and smock detailed bodice. Its back tie-up feature was just as gorgeous. The sleeveless ensemble which costs Rs. 2,990.00 was worn over a bikini top and styled with black tinted sunnies, double hoop earrings, a brown shoulder bag, and flats to go with it. Her hair was styled straight and she wore pink lipstick with a glossy finish and mascara to wrap up her day out look.

