Shanaya Kapoor's OOTD has cute written all over in a strapless crop top & cargo pants; Yay or Nay?

Is the fashionista in you on duty? We hope so too. It's summer and you can't be team jackets anymore. An accepted lifestyle at this point in our lives is the one that could be easy on our bodies and make us feel all the sunshine in the right ways. Basically not the one that makes you feel like you're sitting inside an oven. Currently in the spotlight are crop tops and now we are beyond ready to hold on to these cutesy pieces. Sending thanks to Shanaya Kapoor, already? Yes, we are!

The pro-outfit acer was spotted today with her family right outside Mumbai's celeb-approved restaurant. It's almost every day you'll find someone gets papped at the gates. For the lunch, Bedhadak hit up a casual style that can make you style yours next to an oh-so-easy process. She rocked a strapless top that bore sweet summer colours like peach, purple and white, all three distributed via a mix of stripe prints and curvy V patterns. This crop top also had a drawstring detail in a white tie at the front which brought focus to the ruched detail.

Miss Kapoor styled this number with high-waisted ivory cargo pants that came as a relaxed silhouette. She accessorised it like a fabulous head-turner with a Bottega Veneta Judie handbag curated with a blend of calf and lambskin. The Italy-made accessory wasn't alone to be seen as Shanaya brought white converse shoes and jewellery into her day's look. She had her hand stacked with bangles, a necklace, and hoop earrings. The diva left her straight hair down and wore her makeup subtly.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

