Shanti to Serena: 7 times Deepika Padukone’s iconic looks from her films left us speechless

When it comes to fashion, style, beauty and all things good looking, nobody quite does it like does. The actress doesn't hesitate from experimenting - not with her roles and not with her outfit choices either. After proving herself in Bollywood films, she has crossed borders and made a mark in Hollywod as well when she starred opposite Vin Diesel in XXX: Return of Xander Cage. Since then, she has made appearances on international red carpets such as the Cannes Film Festival and even the MET Gala, one of the most prestegious fashion events in the world, held in New York.

But it is not just her red carpet fashion that stole hearts across the world. Deepika Padukone's on-screen personas also made quite an impression, so much so that most of her looks went viral, with multiple people across the country trying to achieve and imitate them.

We take a peek into the top 7 looks of Deepika Padukone's films that left us awestruck and had us lusting after the outfits.

Om Shanti Om

Deepika made quite a statement in her Bollywood debut opposite . The diva's pink red carpet outfit which featured a fuchsia top and matching lehenga, with white embroidery, stole hearts all over the world. With this film, Deepika also brought back the cat eyeliner that went viral yet again!

Cocktail

The film that set her apart was Deepika's role as Veronica in Cocktail. From her shimmery party dresses to chic body-hugging tight dresses, one that stood apart was Padukone's aztec printed skirt and off-shoulder tee with a knot in the middle. It made for the ultimate beach look and is still recreated by many!

Bachna Ae Haseeno

At just two films old, Deepika became a fashion icon. The strapless blue gown she sported alongside Ranbit Kapoor in the romantic number Khuda Jaane, became a huge rage, especially when Padukone wore it again for an event later that year!

Ram Leela

In this Indian adaptation of Shakespeare's film, Deepika's ethnic outfits and jewellery were all that we would look at. Her extravagant lehengas in bright and radiant colours, large jhumkis and perfect hair made quite a statement, we think!

Tamasha

Tara was a character almost every girl resonated with in this film. As much as we loved her with all her flaws, we also loved her wardrobe. From comfortable and snug winter outfits to well-fitted flirty dresses, she had it all. An outfit we still can't get over - the blue summer skater dress with a white and red shirt!

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Playing the girl-next-door and showing off her dimpled grin, it wasn't just who fell in love with Naina in this film. As much as we all loved her character, her outfits too won hearts, especially the ink blue saree with a gold border that became a part of every Indian girl's wardrobe!

XXX: Return of Xander Cage

Making her Hollywood debut as Serena Unger who was a dark and broody character, Deepika's wardrobe was all black in this film. With loads of leather and deep, scarlet lips ensured Ms. Padukone looked sexy, oozed glamour and looked mysterious all at the same time!

