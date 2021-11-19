Sharvari Wagh’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 promotional wardrobe is every girl’s dream come true

Sharvari is all set to make her Bollywood movie debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2. The actress will be sharing the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukherjee and Saif Ali Khan. She has been doing promotional rounds of her movie and giving us fashion goals. Let's decode 7 awesome outfits that she wore for the promotions of Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Sharvari Wagh wore a dark camel and pink suit set from the label, Atsu. Her attire featured a colour-blocked blazer with a button closure at the center front. She teamed it with a pair of matching dark camel straight-fit trousers. Sharvari paired her ensemble with white sandals. She accessorised her look with contemporary earrings and a floral ring from Outhouse.

Sharvari looked ready to party as she stepped out in a sleeveless cream-hued bodycon dress by Shehlaa Khan that was accentuated by feathered bodice and embellished tones. The actress teamed her ensemble with contrasting grey fringe-styled sandals from Christian Louboutin. Her delicate chandelier earrings and a complementing chic ring elevated her look.

The actress also sported hot pink separates from Antithesis that consisted of a sleeveless red bandeau top and high-waisted cargos. It was the perfect combination of comfort and glam. Sharvari accessorised her look with layers of gold-toned chains that accentuated her look.

Sharvari Wagh also looked resplendent in a one-shouldered black dress by Shehlaa Khan that made for a perfect OOTN. Her dress was accentuated by shimmering sequins, ruffles and a layered hemline. The gorgeous dress was sealed with bow-inspired black sandals that were also as eye-catching as her attire. She notched up her look with diamond jewellery that included a diamond bracelet and statement earrings.

Lavender is definitely the colour of the season! The actress looked pretty in a lavender ruffle mini dress that came from the label, Emblaze. The layered short dress was teamed with a pair of strappy white sandals that colour-contrasted her attire. She enhanced her look with a pair of eye-catching heavy gold hoops, which made for a wonderful accessory with this ensemble.

Sharvari looked stylish without moving out of her comfort zone in these separates from the label, AK-OK by Anamika Khanna. The ensemble featured a collared and cropped shirt blouse and high-waisted, gathered bottoms. With matte-black as the base, her attire was enhanced by golden-toned patterns. She paired her ensemble with black heels from Christian Louboutin and accessorised her look with stunning earrings that came from OLIO.

Sharvari Wagh looked like eye candy in a pink gathered dress with a corset bodice from the brand, Club L London. She teamed the bodycon dress with Candice sandals from Kaka Sumi. The pink-shade and bow-style sandals with patent leather made for a statement number. She accessorised her look with a gold-toned chain neckpiece.

Which of Sharvari's looks from her promotional wardrobe did you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

