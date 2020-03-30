‘She’ actress Aaditi Pohankar apologises Netflix India & then deletes it later; Pays budding stylist her dues

‘She’ actress Aaditi Pohankar was recently called out by Diet Sabya for non-payment of dues to budding stylist Pujarini Ghosh. Find out what followed

The anonymous Instagram account, Diet Sabya who is known to call out plagiarism almost turned into an angel when budding stylist, Pujarini Ghosh reached out to him/her regarding the non-payment of dues by actress, Aaditi Pohankar. Aaditi, who stars in the Netflix show, ‘She’ was called out by the virtual fashion police.

Now, we’ll narrate the story in just a few words here - Aaditi worked with Pujarini for a photoshoot and only paid her a little sum of the total that was promised. After Pujarini pestering her to pay the rest, she blocked her saying the styling was not up to the mark and she won’t use the pictures. However, things started to go downhill when the photos were actually used and they appeared on Netflix India’s account. Considering the fact that they actually got used, Pujarini reached out again for the credits and payment. When there was no answer from Aaditi’s end, Pujarini reached out to Diet Sabya and the rest is perfectly explained here -

Now, considering the fact that Pujarini did use the images and reposted the ones that Netflix posted, the matter got public when Diet Sabya got involved.

In just a few hours, the actress issued an apology to Netflix India in a post shared on her social media account. She also explained that the fit of the clothing was off but she got it re-touched and then followed to post the edited version.

Soon after, Pujarini shared a story which stated that her dues were cleared by Aaditi and thanked everyone who supported her.

However, the apology issued to Netflix by the actress has now been deleted and we are wondering what happened there?

