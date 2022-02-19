Shibani Dandekar is the perfect modern bride in a red gown as she exchanges her wedding vows; YAY or NAY?

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar met on the sets of a TV show in 2018 and instantly fell in love. The couple has been dating for several years now and have never shied away from showcasing their love to one another. The couple has finally taken their relationship to the next level as they stand at the altar today, in Khandala and exchange their wedding vows.

They kick-started their wedding celebration on February 17 with an intimate mehendi function before tying the knot on February 19, again in an intimate ceremony. We got an exclusive glimpse at the couple’s wedding outfits that are the perfect definition of a modern day bride and groom. Both the lovebirds ditched the mainstream traditional wear and opted for modish-looking attires.

Shibani painted a pretty picture in red. While she chose the traditional bridal colour, she ditched the mainstream lehenga or saree, and instead opted for a fish-cut gown. The radiant gown is from the shelves of the label JADE, owned by Monica Shah and Karishma Swali. The magnificent strapless gown looked right out of a fairytale! It featured a sweetheart neckline with a corset-type bodice that then descended into a mermaid style flare. The lacey red outfit was decked in embroidery work all over with a tinge of light pink shade.

Shibani completed her dreamy wedding ensemble with a radiant bright red tulle veil. The veil added yet another modish touch to her look. The outfit was the perfect amalgamation of the Indian bridal colour with a white wedding look. Shibani kept her tresses open in soft curls with a middle parting. The fashionista kept it minimal with her accessories. Farhan, on the other hand, looked dapper in black tuxedo and suave sunglasses.

What do you think of Shibani Dandekar’s modish bridal look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

