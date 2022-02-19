Shibani Dandekar is the perfect modern bride in a red gown as she exchanges her wedding vows; YAY or NAY?

by Rishika Shah   |  Published on Feb 19, 2022 04:41 PM IST  |  8.8K
   
Shibani Dandekar is the perfect modern bride in a red gown as she exchanges her wedding vows; YAY or NAY?
Shibani Dandekar is the perfect modern bride in a red gown as she exchanges her wedding vows; YAY or NAY?
Advertisement

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar met on the sets of a TV show in 2018 and instantly fell in love. The couple has been dating for several years now and have never shied away from showcasing their love to one another. The couple has finally taken their relationship to the next level as they stand at the altar today, in Khandala and exchange their wedding vows.   

 

They kick-started their wedding celebration on February 17 with an intimate mehendi function before tying the knot on February 19, again in an intimate ceremony. We got an exclusive glimpse at the couple’s wedding outfits that are the perfect definition of a modern day bride and groom. Both the lovebirds ditched the mainstream traditional wear and opted for modish-looking attires. 

 

unknown-1.jpeg

 

Shibani painted a pretty picture in red. While she chose the traditional bridal colour, she ditched the mainstream lehenga or saree, and instead opted for a fish-cut gown. The radiant gown is from the shelves of the label JADE, owned by Monica Shah and Karishma Swali. The magnificent strapless gown looked right out of a fairytale! It featured a sweetheart neckline with a corset-type bodice that then descended into a mermaid style flare. The lacey red outfit was decked in embroidery work all over with a tinge of light pink shade. 

 

2865627a-7d1f-4ee0-9e57-5df97db6eede.jpg

 

Shibani completed her dreamy wedding ensemble with a radiant bright red tulle veil. The veil added yet another modish touch to her look. The outfit was the perfect amalgamation of the Indian bridal colour with a white wedding look. Shibani kept her tresses open in soft curls with a middle parting. The fashionista kept it minimal with her accessories. Farhan, on the other hand, looked dapper in black tuxedo and suave sunglasses. 

 

What do you think of Shibani Dandekar’s modish bridal look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below. 

 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

 

Also read Ananya Panday aces the faux leather trend as she steps out in a monotone tan outfit; YAY or NAY?



 

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
Anonymous
10 minutes ago
I am very happy today with my family. My name is rose sarah living in USA, My husband left me for a good 3 years now, and i love him so much, i have been looking for a way to get him back since then. i have tried many options but he did not come back, until i met a friend that darted me to Dr.Jude a spell caster, who helped me to bring back my husband after 2 weeks. Me and my husband are living happily together today, That man is great, you can contact him via email virgolovespell@gmail.com… Now i will advice any serious persons that found themselves in this kind of problem to contact him now a fast solution without steress.. He always hello, now i call him my father.contact him now he is always online email (virgolovespell@gmail.com) or contact him on his whatsapp mobile line +2347051052154 or his website: Virgolovespell.weebly.com
0 REPLY