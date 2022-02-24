Shibani Dandekar was a boho bride-to-be in Payal Singhal co-ord set at her Mehendi function with Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Khatar's wedding was one of a kind! The duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 19th among close friends and family. The wedding looked like lots of fun to be part of and even saw some Bollywood biggies including Farah Khan, Hrithik Roshan and more in attendance.

To say her vows, Shibani looked flawless in a custom-made red lace co-ord set from Jade by Monica and Karishma and was styled by Shaleena Nathani.

For her pre-wedding festivities which included a Mehendi session, the actress who is known for her love for boho looks, had an outfit custom-made for her by her close friend and designer Payal Singhal. The diva has also walked the runway and played showstopper for Singhal's designs and it only made sense that she sported her creations for a fun and festive Mehendi party.

Her co-ord set featured a pair of flared colourful high-waist sharara pants that were paired with a backless choli, also featuring mixed prints, mirror-work, embroidery and zardozi in a pop of colours. Shibani styled the colourful outfit with statement tribal earrings from Amrapali, a floral bracelet and flowers in her hair to fit the boho theme of her Mehendi.

Her makeup was soft and simple as always, while her cropped hair was styled in a side-parted manner and into tousled waves.

