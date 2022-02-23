Shibani Dandekar was bride goals in a custom JADE wedding outfit with a neutral bodice & floor-sweeping train

Longtime couple Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Khandala on February 19th. The duo kept the ceremony simple with a few notable guests from the industry and what seemed like a very fun wedding to be part of.

While Farhan kept his look fairly simple in a black tuxedo, Shibani looked like the most gorgeous bride in a customised outfit by designer duo Monica and Karishma of JADE. The outfit was designed and styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani for Dandekar's big day. Shibani's outfit featured a nude bodice that was layered with red lace. It was a co-ord set featuring a strapless blouse with a sweetheart neckline. She paired this with a floor-length mermaid silhouette skirt with a lavish floor-sweeping train.

The diva styled this with a matching red tulle veil that was even longer than the train of her skirt, to complete her bridal look. The 41-year-old newlywed accessorised her look with a pair of ruby Goenka India earrings. Her hair was styled into voluminous waves and parted in the centre with face-framing curtain bangs to top it off.

Shibani held a bouquet of colourful flowers to walk down the aisle and say her vows and looked her glamorous best on her wedding day.

Here's wishing the adorable couple a very happy married life!

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor's airport style is a pretty lesson on all things love with her puffer jacket: Yay or Nay?