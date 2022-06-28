Shilpa Shetty in Aseem Kapoor's ensemble proves colours and prints deserve to stay and slay; Yay or Nay?

We all need a little or more glow-up in life especially when we have too many weddings to attend and your entrances are sure to be noted. While prints are so last season, you can't just forget the allure you'd had experienced. Trends keep changing more like a fleeting fashion business but who would expect you to keep the trail going? For once, save yourself from the bombardment of what's in and what isn't hot and get, set with some striking desi ensemble. Have you seen Shilpa Shetty Kundra's latest look?

Tell us you haven't missed her promotional looks for Nikamma. Lots of colours, and conventional outfits brightened our screens and closets too? Did you not love her strapless pink metallic pleated gown? That was magic, hats off to Fashion Stylist Mohit Rai and the stellar team. Back to what's on top of our minds right now, her indo-western look. Summer is back, sorry monsoon, we don't want you around. Now, this is too many prints to deal with but it looks no ordinary and that's why we are here to give this look a heads up.

The 47-year-old rocked an Aseem Kapoor set which featured a multi-coloured strappy blouse with a sweetheart neckline, striped and patchwork prints, and a hem with cowrie shells. The kama blouse curated with cotton khadi was clubbed with a chakra skirt cum trouser which entailed printed patterns in red and beige. It also had an embroidered waistband. This was rounded off with a chiffon printed Veni dupatta jacket. Aesthetics on-point, yeah? Shilpa's look was accessorised with statement silver dangler earrings and stacked rings. Her hair was styled into a middle part and her eyes were immaculately lined with black eyeliners.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 Times Alia Bhatt proved glamour is all we got with desi black ensembles