Shilpa Shetty is a dazzling diva in Manish Malhotra's sequin saree and cape sleeved blouse: Yay or Nay?

Outdoor parties in a couple of states seem like a thing of the past and no amount of blame would ever ease our frustration levels because nothing is as vital as staying safe. Does this actually cancel out all your party plans? Think again, thank goodness for the internet, this incessant virus has become the jumping-off point for virtual celebrations. Since these at-home 'dhamaka' saves you travelling time, you can use them wisely to play around with some sexier ensembles like sarees. That's the surefire way to call for shine and glamour.

Here's Shilpa Shetty Kundra who has got a no-fail saree look figured yet again. Not a new-entrant to the field of looking wow with a style so stellar. Her style is best known for bringing intense shine packed with an alluring touch of elegance and this ethnic attire stayed true to this. Styled by Mohit Rai in a spiffy and contemporary Manish Malhotra creation, the 46-year-old diva looked so ravishing. Sequin sareeS from the Bombay-based designer have been a hit amongst many celebrities. But, this maroon sequin saree was rather slightly different but definitely so magical. It's the mini sleeveless blouse that entailed a stand-out feature of cape-sleeves that cascaded like an elongated train on both sides. We call this class apart beauty.

To complement this party-appropriate ensemble, Shilpa had her fingers and hands decked with rings, bracelets and tear-drop earrings were just so stunning. Her middle-parted hair was left open and her makeup consisted of pink glossy pout, eyebrows brushed and filled-in, and enhanced eyebrows.

