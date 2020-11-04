  1. Home
Shilpa Shetty decks up for Karwa Chauth in a gorgeous red silk saree and it’s perfect for the occasion

Shilpa Shetty sticks to her classic silk saree as she celebrates Karwa Chauth in style. Check it out
20188 reads Mumbai Updated: November 4, 2020 06:02 pm
Shilpa Shetty decks up for Karwa Chauth in a gorgeous red silk saree and it’s perfect for the occasionShilpa Shetty decks up for Karwa Chauth in a gorgeous red silk saree and it’s perfect for the occasion
It’s that time of the year when festivals are lined up like nothing else. We just got done with Navratri and today we have Karwa Chauth followed by Diwali next weekend. Whether you celebrate these festivals or not, it’s always fun to see other people making the most of their festive wardrobes. Today, it’s Karwa Chauth and like every year, we have Shilpa Shetty looking her best self in her gorgeous red attire.

The actress who was spotted out in the city along with her sargi looked her traditional best. Mrs Kundra opted for a gorgeous red drape for the auspicious festival. She styled the gold-foil worked saree with a simple red blouse that bore a knotted detail at the back. The actress then decked up the look in a fully traditional way with a red chooda paired with a traditional pearl necklace and diamond earrings. 

For the day, she kept her makeup subtle yet elegant with a flawless base layered with blushed tones, brushed eyebrows and a bit of definition around the eyes. She stuck to her mauvy nudes for the shade of her lipstick and completed her glam with a hint of sindoor. She then left her hair down in blow-dried waves and completed her look! 

What are your thoughts about her classic Karwa Chauth outfit? Let us know in the comments section below. 

Credits :viral bhayani

