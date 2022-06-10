Shilpa Shetty in Dhruv Kapoor's mini dress shows how to be the light of a summer party; Yay or Nay?

We're unapologetic when we come to you with chic offerings. Fashioning out and about in dresses is arguably one of the most thrilling activities we've indulged in this summer. Come to think of it, we've felt extra stylish, right? Your closet is about to get so much more luxurious and classier. Please tell us you've got no complaints about the love of fashion. Does it cost us a celeb-approved ensemble to show you what a chic look is built on? Well, this is it, Shilpa Shetty Kundra's latest very-season friendly dress has our love already.

With the Nikamma movie promotions in action, we had many indo-western ensembles and dresses to behold. Here's what we've put on our party and brunch-style radar. The mother-of-two was styled Mohit Rai in a Dhruv Kapoor mini dress and it brought with detail we cannot let our eyes forget. The yellow and black sequin hand-embroidered patterns are placed both on the body of the ensemble as well as the sleeves.

Shilpa's shirt dress featured batwing sleeves which were rolled up on one side and had drawstring closures on both sides, a collar with a knotted hem and contrast stitching detail, and the front knotted feature was repeated on the waist. This ensemble was accessorised with Amrapali Jewels' oxidised choker and ankle-strap stilettos.

The 47-year-old's look included ankle-strap black stilettos as well. Her hair was styled into a middle part and her straightened hair was left down. Shilpa's makeup didn't outshine her ensemble, it looked well put in tune with pink nude lipstick, winged eyeliner, and finely drawn eyebrows.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

